Dennis Edwin “Ed” Griffis, 83, of Jesup, died suddenly in his sleep on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Dennis, Ed or “Red” to friends and family north of the Mason Dixon Line, was born January 28, 1934 in Baxley. He and his siblings, John Henry, Jack, Weyman, Solomon, Mary and Louise endured the careworn years of the Great Depression, which built his character as well as his substantial repertoire of family stories. While pouring concrete for the floor of the Baxley Courthouse, he chanced to meet an Airman who introduced him to the United States Air Force, where he then served in an active and reserve status for over 30 years, predominately in the 934th Tactical Airlift Group Civil Engineering Squadron. During the summer of 1952, while working at an Air Force recreational facility near Glacier National Park, he met his future wife, Lois “Polly” Fehring. They were married April 3, 1954 at Hope Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN. After Dennis left the Air Force they settled in St. Paul and raised three sons, Dennis Jr., James, and Glenn. Dennis worked for Control Data for several years and eventually retired to run a small collectibles shop in Oakdale, MN. Following the closure of the shop, he devoted his attentions to his wife, grandchildren, and coin collecting. After Lois’ passing on September 10, 2012, he returned to Georgia and became reacquainted with Ruby Morgan of Screven. They were married December 21, 2013 in St. Paul. They moved to Jesup in December 2014. Their pool parties on Harper Street were a delight to their grandchildren. Survivors are his wife, Ruby Morgan Griffis of Jesup; his sister, Mary Watson of Odum; three sons, Dennis Jr. (Ruth) Griffis of Cottage Grove, MN, Jim (Jan) Griffis of Greenbrier, Tenn. and Glenn (Monika) Griffis of McLean, Va.; his step-children, Janice (Larry D.) Spell and Danny (Maralyn) Morgan of Jesup; grandchildren, Katarina, Caroline, Alexander and Molly. Memorial services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Screven First Baptist Church, 302 School Street, Screven, Ga. 31560 with Dr. Brad Ellington officiating. Internment will follow at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minn. The family received friends at the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Screven First Baptist Church, 302 School Street, Screven, Ga. 31560. Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup were in charge of arrangements.