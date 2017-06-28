Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for James “Gary” Jones, age 70, who passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. He lived most of his adult life in Appling County; was a United States Navy Veteran, an avid pool player and attended Bethel United Methodist Church. Mr. Jones retired after 27 years from Southern Company/ Plant Hatch in Industrial Maintenance and was currently teaching Industrial Maintenance/ Air-conditioning at Smith State Prison in Glenville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Helen Jones and wives, Carol Jones, mother of Christopher and Daniel Jones, and Wanda Jones, mother of Christopher and Daniel Wimberly. Survivors include his wife, Bonita Jones; two sons, Christopher Jones and Daniel Jones; two stepsons, Christopher Wimberly and Daniel Wimberly and wife, Brandy; four grandchildren, Kady, Karson, Karly and Logan Wimberly; numerous stepchildren, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating. Interment followed in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to funeral services at the funeral home. Active Pallbearers were Daniel Wimberly, Chris Wimberly, Gary May, Trevor Chaney, Doug Chaney and Jackson Chaney. Honorary pallbearers were the Pool League at Rod’s Place and the Zion Community members. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of James “Gary” Jones.