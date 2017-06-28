Mark Colin Tomberlin, age 55, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Mark was born February 8, 1962 in Wayne County to the late J. C. Tomberlin and the late Lou Alta Tillman Tomberlin. He was a member of Surrency United Methodist Church and was retired from the United States Postal Service. Mark was former Mayor of the City of Surrency and was a member of the Surrency Historical Society. Mark coached soccer, baseball, softball, football, golf and was a lay coach for Appling County Middle School Golf. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jasper Tomberlin. Survivors include his wife, Toni Miles Tomberlin of Baxley; two sons, Blake Colin Tomberlin and fiancé, Katie Brewer of Surrency and Weston Miles Tomberlin of Baxley; three sisters, Emily Williams of Surrency, Louise Tomberlin of Baxley and Marie Tomberlin of Augusta; sister in law, Jane Warren Tomberlin of Surrency; two brothers, John Howard Tomberlin of Surrency and Roy Mincey and wife, Pat of Bloomingdale; a granddaughter, Hayden Tomberlin of Surrency.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Long and the Rev. David Herndon officiating. Interment followed in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Shanna Williams McCormick, Felicia Williams Smith, Jenny Tomberlin Childs, Jill Tomberlin Davidson, Jessica Tomberlin Edenfield, Kristin Tomberlin, Dallas Tomberlin and Cheyanne Tomberlin. Honorary Pallbearers were the staff of Comfort Care Hospice, residents and staff of Lakeview Retirement Center and Mattie Nails. Musical selections were rendered by April Hester.
Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home
