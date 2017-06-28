The Appling County Sheriff’s Office held the second round of weapon’s qualifying for its officers this past week. Pastor Phillip Worthington, of First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst, was the Chaplin for the week. For the seven-day period of June 15, 2017 through June 22, 2017, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)
provided the following services:Deputies/Investigators, wrote 37 citations, made 16 arrests, performed 11 Sex Offender Compliance Verifications, issued 42 warnings, served 28 criminal and 16 civil papers for various courts, completed 37 incident reports, and provided security for Appling County Superior Court. There were 14 vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assists from the Georgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 8,045 miles for the period. The Sheriff’s Office considered it an honor to provide five (5) funeral escorts throughout the week. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office initiated eight (8) new criminal investigations and completed/closed four (4) current cases. The Appling County Jail provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of 83 inmates during the current period. Jailers completed 25 new inmate intakes and processed 31 inmate releases, which includes inmates from other counties that request our assistance in housing their inmates. The medical unit provided 89 medical checks for the week and food service served 1,768 meals. We continue to provide one outside detail that maintains the grounds of most county facilities. Our 911 Emergency Call Center Dispatchers received and dispatched 761 calls for service, of which 240 were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.
Sheriff’s Office has busy week
