Last week I ran into a good friend at the Post Office. We hadn’t talked in several weeks and I asked how this person’s family was doing. The response was mind blowing when I was told of serious problems that had developed with one of the family’s young teenage children. What caused the problem? Possible peer pressure, online social interactions and inappropriate interaction with websites this teenager should have stayed away from.
This teen was lucky and the parents (who by the way are some of the best parents I know) acted quickly enough to save the child from the life-threatening
situation. Thank God.
To continue reading pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on stands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Dark dangers lie in wait against our kids- Jamie Gardner
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)