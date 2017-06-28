Random thoughts on random subjects- Dick Yarbrough

Oh, barf. The Georgia Center for Opportunity — whatever that is — has come out with a report card, giving As and A-pluses to cut-and-run legislators
who want to promote private school scholarships with public money rather than deal with the societal problems our schools face. What makes their report card about as credible as a singing frog is they give the highly-respected chairman of the state Senate Education Committee, Lindsey Tippins, R-Cobb County a failing grade because he opposes the cockamamie scheme. Sen. Tippins, who served 12 years on the Cobb County Board of Education and as its chairman for three years, knows more and cares more about public education and those in the trenches than all the opportunistic cut-and-runners and their Kool-Aid drinking friends combined.
