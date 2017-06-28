Consideration of the fact this week’s issue of The Baxley News-Banner immediately precedes the week of July 4th; celebrated by millions as the date of America’s liberation from England in 1776. I’d just finished conversing with a few gentlemen about the state of our country and the circumstances governing the mere concept of freedoms the day before writing this week’s column.
It is certainly not my intent to dismiss the gallant efforts of the brave men who fought for their beliefs during the Revolutionary War, nor those who supported
them. Subsequently, their acts of patriotism led to the establishment of our nation, which would eventually mature into a powerful force representative of a world super power.
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on stands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Independence...really? Billy G. Howard
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)