Williams couple to celebrate 60 years

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Anniversaries
Wednesday, June 28. 2017
Comments (0)
Pat and Joyce Williams recently celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary. The couple married on June 21, 1957. Over the past six decades, Pat and Joyce have had four children, that include Leslie Williams, Jeff (Tanya) Williams,Shiela (Ricky) Elliot, and Kimberly Williams. They share thirteen grandchildren, Sean (Carson)Williams, MacKenzie Williams, Hunter (Ashley) Williams, Mackenzie Williams, Logan Elliot, MichaelElliot, Kayla Elliot, Michaela (Kevin) Todd, Austin Doyle, and Lora (Justin) Melton. Six great grandchildren also share in affection and love from the couple. Congratulations on 720 months of laughter, 3,130 weeks of happiness, 21,915 days of friendship, 525,960 hours of joy, 31,557,600 minutes of love and 1,893,456,000 seconds of wonderful memories.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner