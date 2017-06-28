Williams couple to celebrate 60 years

Pat and Joyce Williams recently celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary. The couple married on June 21, 1957. Over the past six decades, Pat and Joyce have had four children, that include Leslie Williams, Jeff (Tanya) Williams,Shiela (Ricky) Elliot, and Kimberly Williams. They share thirteen grandchildren, Sean (Carson)Williams, MacKenzie Williams, Hunter (Ashley) Williams, Mackenzie Williams, Logan Elliot, MichaelElliot, Kayla Elliot, Michaela (Kevin) Todd, Austin Doyle, and Lora (Justin) Melton. Six great grandchildren also share in affection and love from the couple. Congratulations on 720 months of laughter, 3,130 weeks of happiness, 21,915 days of friendship, 525,960 hours of joy, 31,557,600 minutes of love and 1,893,456,000 seconds of wonderful memories.