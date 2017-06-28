The children of Dale and Annette (Medders) Cauley would like to announce their parent’s 50th Wedding Anniversary. Dale and Annette were married on July 2, 1967 at Satilla Baptist Church. They have three children, Cam Cauley, Chad (Becky) Cauley and Charemon (Danny) Smith. They have five grandchildren and one great grandchild, Chad Cauley Jr., Justin Woodard, Chandler Smith, Magen Smith, Melana Cauley and Ty Phillips.
They will celebrate with their family at a later date.
Couple to celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)