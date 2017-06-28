Legals for 6-28-17

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, Appling COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Malvin Branch aka Malvin Leroy Branch, a married man to James B. Nutter & Company dated 07/17/08, recorded in Deed Book 448, Page 281 re-recorded in Deed Book 477, Page 276, Appling, County, Georgia Records conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $156,300.00, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified check only before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia within the legal hours of sale on August 1, 2017, the following described property: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Lot of Land Number 618 in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of two acres and being more particularly described as follows: Starting at the Southwest corner of Land Lot Number 618; Thence East along the Southern Land Lot line a distance of 330 feet to a point; Thence North 19 degrees 19' East a distance of 170.68 feet to a point; Thence North 22 degrees 03' East a distance of 438.0 feet to the point of beginning; Thence North 22 degrees 03' East a distance of 420.0 feet to a point; thence South 67 degrees 51' East a distance of 210 feet to a point; Thence South 22 degrees 03' West a distance of 420 feet to a point; Thence North 67 degrees 51' West a distance of 210 feet to said point of beginning. Tax ID #29 24 Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Malvin & Phyllis Branch by Darwin Music in a deed executed 10/11/1991 and recorded 10/11/1991 in Book 255, Page 806 of the Appling County, Georgia Land Records The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). James B. Nutter & Company services the above referenced loan on behalf of the current owner of the loan. James B. Nutter & Company can be contacted at 800-315-7334 or by writing to Westport Plaza Office 4153 Broadway Kansas City, MO 64111, to discuss possible alternatives to foreclosure. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: James B. Nutter & Company, Please understand that the secured creditor is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Phyllis Branch or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 5950 Piney Bluff Road, Baxley, GA 31513-3002. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. RCO Legal, P.S. 2970 Clairmont Road NE, Suite 780 Atlanta, GA 30329 (770)-234-9181 www.rcolegal.com 7870.20950 TS#: 7870.20950 FEI # 2013.04934 07/05/2017, 07/12/2017, 07/19/2017,07/26/2017
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
BETTY M. BAKER,
Plaintiff
v.
LARRY BAKER,
Defendant.
Civil Action No. 17-6-205C
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
Plaintiff having moved the Court for an order directing service to be made upon defendant Larry Baker in the above-styled action by publication of summons, and it appearing to the Court from the verified Complaint and Affidavit in support of such motion that defendant is a nonresident and that the action is an action in which a defendant may be served by publication pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-10-71, it is ORDERED that service upon Larry Baker be made by publication as provided by law.
This 20th day of June, 2017.
J.M. Wilkes, III
JUDGE, Superior Courts
Southern Judicial Circuit
Presented by:
Betty M. Baker
Plaintiff pre se
6/28, 7/5, 7/12 & 7/19pd
SATILLA REMC
STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, it’s Agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://complaint_filing_cust.html www.ascr.usda.gov and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Ruben Talven , Jr. to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Oglethorpe Mortgage Company, Inc., its successors and assigns, dated August 21, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 523, Page 375, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 539, Page 253, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of NINETY-THREE THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED SEVENTY-EIGHT AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($93,978.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Wednesday in July, 2017, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney's fees (notice of intent to collect attorney's fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Flagstar Bank, F.S.B., 5151 Corporate Drive, , Troy, MI 48098 800-945-7700. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Ruben Talven , Jr. or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 154 Beach Rd, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC as Attorney in Fact for Ruben Talven , Jr. McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot 133 of the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, containing 0.401 acre, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the § intersection of the southern §original land lot line with the western right-of§way of Beach Street; thence run north 00 degrees 16 minutes 08 seconds west a distance of 748.94 feet to the POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence run south 87 degrees 08 minutes 16 seconds west a distance of 175 feet to a point; thence run north 00 degrees 16 minutes 08 seconds west a distance of 100 feet to a point; thence run north 87 degrees 08 minutes 16 seconds east a distance of 175 feet to a point; thence run south 00 degrees 16 minutes 08 seconds east a distance of 100 feet to said POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING; and being more particularly described on a plat prepared from a survey by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor, dated August 29, 1990, and ,recorded in Plat Book 12, Page 220 in the office of the Clerk of Appling County Superior Court, which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all legal purposes. MR/th4 7/5/17 Our file no. 5170717 - FT8
6/7, 6/14, 6/21 & 6/28ch
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER POWER
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Wesley Swain And Pamela B. Swain to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems As Nominee For SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., dated May 14, 2004, and recorded in Deed Book 390, Page 399, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to SunTrust Bank by assignment recorded on January 9, 2017 in Book 537 Page 455 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Five Hundred Forty Thousand and 0/100 dollars ($540,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on July 5, 2017, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, consisting of three city lots known as Lot Numbers Three, Four and Five in Block C of what is known as Floyd's subdivision of said City of Baxley, a plat of which is of record in the office of Clerk of Superior court of said county in Plat Book 1, page 51, reference to which is hereby made for all purposes. Said lots lie in one body and have a frontage on Fair Street of 150 feet and extend back in a strip of equal width for a distance of 225 feet, and being the property conveyed to Mrs. Sarah C. Elkin by deed dated May 14, 1944, recorded in Deed Book 55, page 277, of the deed records of said county.
LESS AND EXCEPT: Quit-claim Deed to the City of Baxley to establish a 40 foot right-of-way for Fair Street for sidewalks.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. they can be contacted at (800) 443-1032 for Loss Mitigation Dept, or by writing to PO Box 27767, Richmond, Virginia 23261, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Wesley W. Swain and Pam B. Swain or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 397 Fair Street, Baxley, GA 31513.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.
SunTrust Bank as Attorney in Fact for Wesley Swain And Pamela B. Swain.
Brock & Scott, PLLC
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
404-789-2661
B&S file no.: 17-08117
6/7, 6/14, 6/21 % 6/28ch
NOTICE OF SEIZURE
On or about the 9th day of May, 2017, on 62 Johnson Street in Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officer with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation/SRDEO, seized a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado Extended Cab truck VIN # 2GCEK19T121356953 (collectively hereinafter referred to as “Property”), for forfeiture due to a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (hereinafter referred to as “this Act”), pursuant to Official Code of Georgia Annotated §§ 9-16-11-et seq., and 16-13-49. Said Property is currently in the custody of the Appling County Sheriff’s office located at 15 Public Safety Drive, Hazlehurst, Georgia.
Said property was seized and is subject to forfeiture as having been found in close proximity to drugs; used to facilitate a transaction, purchase, or sale of drugs; as being proceeds from the sale or distribution of drugs; and as being directly or indirectly used or intended for use in a manner facilitating a violation of this Act, to wit: said Property was found in possession of Tharon Dewayne White, in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-31, which is entitled Trafficking Methamphetamine.
Any person claiming to be an owner or interest holder of the Property has 30 days within which a claim must be served on the state attorney by certified mail, or statutory overnight delivery, return receipt request, and that such claim shall be signed by the owner or interest holder to the Office of the District Attorney, ATTN: Forfeiture, 37 Tippins Street, Suite C, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and shall provide: (a) the name of the claimant; (b) the address at which claimant resides; (c) description of the claimant’s interest in the property; (d) a description of the circumstances of the claimant’s obtaining an interest in the Property and, to the best of the claimant’s knowledge, the date the claimant obtained the interest and the name of the person or entity that transferred the interest to the claimant; (e) the nature of the relationship between the claimant and the person who possessed the Property at the time of the seizure; (f) a copy of any documentation in the claimant’s possession supporting his or her claim; and (g) any additional facts supporting his or her claim.
If no claim is filed within thirty (30) days of the receipt of the notice, all right, title, and interest in the property shall be forfeited to the State and disposed of as provided in O.C.G.A. §§ 9-16-11, et seq., and 16-13-49.
Posted this the 5th day of June, 2017.
Jackie L. Johnson, District Attorney
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
By: Jan Kennedy
Assistant District Attorney
6/14, 6/21, 6/28ch
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of DAVID D. BLACK, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
June 7, 2017
JANET SUE BLACK, Executrix of the Estate of DAVID D. BLACK, DECEASED
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
6/14, 6/21, 6/28, 7/5 ch
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF Nona D. Edwards, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-49
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
[For use if an heir is required to be served by publication]
TO: Whom It May Concern; Sylvia Jordan, Lois McCall, Donald Wayne Snyder & Debra Dyer
[List here all heirs having unknown addresses to be served by publication]
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before July 17, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
6/21, 6/28, 7/5 & 7/12ch
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of STEPHEN URELL BUTLER, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
March 27, 2017
MELINDA EDWARDS, Administrator of the Estate of STEPHEN URELL BUTLER, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
6/14, 6/21, 6/28, & 7/5ch
