Simmons drafted by MLB’s Atlanta Braves

He was a standout pitcher for the Appling County Pirates and the Georgia Southern Eagles, and now Connor Simmons, of Baxley, will have an opportunity to continue his baseball career with the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball (MLB) organization. In last week’s MLB Draft, Connor was drafted by the Braves in the 13th Round.

Connor just completed his junior year as a GSU Eagle and had an excellent season. He was 4-1 as a pitcher for the Eagles with an ERA of just 2.39. Connor pitched a total of 37.2 innings and had 35 strikeouts against his opponents this year. The left-handed pitcher owns a 3.52 ERA in 76 career appearances over 145.2 innings of work during his career at GSU.
--------
