AC Rocks!

Posted by
Jamie Gardner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, June 21. 2017
Updated: 4 days ago
Comments (0)
Did you know that Appling County Rocks? Many feel that this community is a great place to live, but a new craze has a lot of people buzzing…or maybe we should say rocking.

AC Rocks 31513 is a new rock club in Appling County. Toni Chancey, of Baxley, established the club for young and old alike to have fun painting, hiding and hunting rocks and sharing many, many smiles all over Appling County. She states it’s just a fun way to spread a little cheer and inspiration to others. AC Rocks could also be a good way to get kids outdoors instead of being glued to some type of electronic device this summer.

Toni shared with The News-Banner that she has enjoyed finding and painting rocks since she was younger. About six months ago Toni and her family
were at a graduation ceremony for her daughter at South Georgia College in Douglas.
--------
To continue reading pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on stands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner