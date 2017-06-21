Did you know that Appling County Rocks? Many feel that this community is a great place to live, but a new craze has a lot of people buzzing…or maybe we should say rocking.
AC Rocks 31513 is a new rock club in Appling County. Toni Chancey, of Baxley, established the club for young and old alike to have fun painting, hiding and hunting rocks and sharing many, many smiles all over Appling County. She states it’s just a fun way to spread a little cheer and inspiration to others. AC Rocks could also be a good way to get kids outdoors instead of being glued to some type of electronic device this summer.
Toni shared with The News-Banner that she has enjoyed finding and painting rocks since she was younger. About six months ago Toni and her family
were at a graduation ceremony for her daughter at South Georgia College in Douglas.