Jewell Dene (Jacobs) Davison passed away peacefully and entered Heaven’s gates on May 18, 2017 after a short illness while in Sarasota, FL. She was born at home in Pierce County, near Patterson, on December 11, 1932.
Jewell was predeceased by her loving husband of over 50 years, Joseph Joshua Davison, Jr., of Hortense, her parents, Eron and Beulah Jacobs, her siblings, Janette Horton, Dorothy Morgan, Melba Widner, brother-in-law John Horton and her granddaughters Erin Dakota Davison and Brandy Dixon.
Faith, Family and Friends were Jewell’s lifelong and most important undertakings. She cherished most her roles as a daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Her love, compassion, kindness, gentle manner, friendliness and humor endeared her to everyone who knew her. She cherished lifelong friendships from many places during her travels in the US and Spain as a Navy wife, as well as in retirement.
Jewell was a member of Milford Church of God in Milford, DE and previously, Glennville United Pentecostal Church in Glennville, when she lived in Reidsville and United Pentecostal Church in Baxley, where she lived for over ten years. She had an unwavering faith in God. She believed in the power and strength of God’s love and the beauty and peace that would await her after her passing.
Jewell is survived by her children, Vickie Hollowell (Tom) of Apex, NC, Randy Davison (Pat) of Hortense, and Eric Davison of Rehoboth Beach, DE, grandchildren Matthew Hollowell (Lindsay), Ashley Hunsberger (Scott) and Leslie Shastry (Vinay) and her pride and joy, her great grandchildren, Mikayla, Emma, Layla, Alli, Joshua and Nina, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that were all so dear to her heart.
Funeral arrangements will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Joe. If you would like to be notified of the funeral date and arrangements, or express condolences or memories to the family, please email davisonfuneral@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice or as a recommendation, Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota FL, 5955 Rand Blvd. 34238-9989. The nurses and staff from this Hospice provided wonderful care beyond expectations.