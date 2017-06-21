Lannis Lamar "Buz" Green, Jr.

The Rev. Carl Harrell will officiate.
Mr. Green passed away at Memorial
University Medical Center in Savannah on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Mr. Green was born on August 12, 1942, in Cairo to the late Lannis Lamar Green, Sr. and Maidee Eugenia McKown
Green. He served his country in the United States Air Force. On June 15, 1963, he married Jackie Newberry Green, who preceded him in death on October 21, 2016. Buz was the supervisor of shipping and receiving with Koyo Bearings USA in Cairo. He retired after thirty-six years of employment. He was a member of Eastside Baptist
Church. He enjoyed playing and coaching softball and playing golf.
Survivors include: his sons, Mark Green and wife, Angie
of Baxley, Jody Green and wife, Angie of Cairo; grandchildren,
Jaycee Green of Baxley, Aidan and Avery Green, both of Cairo; brothers, Bo Greene of Melbourne, FL, Bobby Green and his wife, Cindy of Cairo; sisters, Annie Lee Singletary of Cairo, Faye G. Harrison of Cairo and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter,
Teresa Lynn Green; brother, Raymond Greene; and a sister, Jean G. Wilson.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Green’s memory to: the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016.
The family will receive friends at Providence Baptist Church immediately following the memorial service.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Lannis Lamar “Buz” Green.