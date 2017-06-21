David Edwin Medders

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory
announces the funeral services for David Edwin Medders, age 54, who went to be with Jesus June 7, 2017 at his residence in Mission, TX.
David was born August 19, 1962 to Ann Flowers and Billy R. Medders, Sr. He was a native
of Wayne County and had worked as a property manager for the past fourteen
years.
David was preceded in death by grandparents, David and Bernice West and Ed and Annie Merle Meadows; a niece, Victoria Riley and a brother, Kelly Edwin Medders.
Surviving is his wife, Irene Medders of Mission, TX; children, Kayla Ayala and husband, Louis of Jesup, Kristi Moreno and Kent Newell of St. Louis, MO, Marisa D’Onofrio and husband, Anthony of Tucson, AR, Chris Pangle of Jesup and Raymond Moreno III of Manhattan, KS; seven grandchildren, parents, Billy and Lawanda Medders of Baxley and Wendell and wife, Elizabeth Allen
of Savannah; brother, Ron Medders and wife, Cheri of Nevels; two sisters, Lisa Medders of Augusta and Nickie and husband, Ricky Barnes; four nephews and one great nephew and a host of other relatives also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Troy Sheppard officiating.
Interment followed in the Carter Cemetery.
Visitation was held Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Active Pallbearers were Kent Newell, Louis Ayala, Ron Medders, Barry Smith, Angelo Riley and Anthony D’Onofrio.
Family and friends may sign the on-line registry at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of David Edwin Medders.
