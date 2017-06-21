James M. “Jimmy” Stipe, age 70, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Candler Hospital in Savannah.
Mr. Stipe was born November 12, 1946 in Jeff Davis County to the late Daniel Everett Irving Stipe and the late Maude Elizabeth Morgan Stipe. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Mr. Stipe was the owner of Stipe Oil Company and Car Wash.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn Stipe of Baxley; three daughters and sons in law, Ann and Michael Knight of Baxley, Tracy and Tim Fields of Macon, and Bethany Stipe of Baxley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Ray and Beckie Stipe of Baxley, Daniel and Linda Stipe of Waycross,
and Bill and Ronda Stipe of Jesup; grandchildren, Amber and Tristan Fields of Macon; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with the Rev. Darrell
Quinn officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.
Active pallbearers were Lorne Stipe, Greg Stipe, Billy Stipe, Shaun Hunter, Chris Hunter, and Derick Hunter.
Honorary pallbearers were all family and friends in attendance
of the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or The Gideons International
Appling Camp (P.O. Box 403 Baxley, Georgia 31515).
Musical selections were rendered by Heather Quinn Thompson and Freda Jones.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral
Home.