Recent high-profile events are proof you can’t fix stupid- Dick Yarbrough

Wednesday, June 21. 2017
So, what possessed comedian Kathy Griffin to post a picture of herself holding the decapitated and bloody head of the President of the United States?
 
And why did Reality Winner, who carried a top-secret security clearance and leaked top-secret material, go off the deep end and state that she wanted
to burn down the White House and tweeted to the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran that if war comes, “We stand with you”?
 
And what was Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter’s strategy in calling Congressman John Lewis, D-Atlanta, a “racist pig” on his Facebook page? What has that got to do with the governance of the state’s second largest county?

I mean, I am all for freedom of expression and such but as The Woman Who Shares My Name likes to say, “Remember that whatever decisions you make, there are consequences. Good decisions likely result in good consequences. Bad decisions can mean bad consequences.” I like that. She also says I should eat my broccoli because it is good for me. I don’t like that.

Did these three ever think there just might be some bad consequences as a result of their decisions? A beheaded president? Blithely leaking top secret documents? Hurling racial epithets? Were they even thinking?
To continue reading this column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on stands today, or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
