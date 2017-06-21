Attitude Problems- Ken Vickers

The copperhead bream, the ones with the streak across their nose, are gathering off the edge of the big flat on the east side of the lake behind my home. My Daddy and I built this lake in 1976 and sometimes when I look at it I remember him and the good times we had as he would hook another of those ‘titty bream’ , as he called them, because they were so big he had to hold them against his breast to get the hook out.
The lake is 40 acres and holds a lot of water. We left the big cypress standing and the wood ducks have made hotels out of them. Some of them have as many as 4 duck cavities. There are gators, turtles of all kinds, snakes, beavers, otters, and raptors of all models. When I have the privilege of sitting on my screen porch and watching nature on and around this lake and seeing the sun go down behind the tall pines, I am at peace. It took a lot of work to get here, but here my wife and I are and with an almost empty nest. Come August 1, Schuyler will head off into the world to do his thing. I hope he comes up with a cure for some of the diseases plaguing our world, and maybe a cure for stupidity.
If the latter, I hope it is in enema form and all federal politicians get a double dose
