Pursuit of truth-Billy G. Howard

Usually one to avoid engaging in public opinion debates, I am reluctant to even address the matter of a decision reached in the trial of famed comedian Bill Cosby this past Saturday. I was actually in the process of scripting the column when CNN announced the “Breaking News” that Judge Steven O’Neill had just declared
a miss trial. The five woman/seven man jury had been sequestered since the beginning of the trial and spent a total of fifty-three hours in deliberation after legal arguments concluded.
They’d returned on numerous occasions to inform the judge it hadn’t been possible to get beyond being “hopelessly deadlocked.” He directed them in each case to return and continue deliberations until a decision could be reached to effectively
resolve the matter to no avail.
There had been much speculation preceding the high profile trial beginning with reports of Mr. Cosby’s first accuser. That continued as additional women seemed to materialize over the course of what appeared to take years. Eventually, Ms. Andrea Constand presented information of evident wrong-doing on the part of the comedian as well. Her claim asserted the incident had occurred within a time-frame that satisfied the statute of limitations. It proved to be a defining moment
in the development of charges and a subsequent case against Cosby that will adversely affect the rest of his life.
Billy G. Howard
