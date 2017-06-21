Legals for 6-21-2017

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of HENRY GRADY MILES JR., deceased
All creditors of the estate of Henry Grady Miles Jr., deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 15th day of May 2017.
Scarlett M. Copeland, Co-Executor
Deborah M. Eason, Co-Executor
Estate of Henry Grady Miles Jr.
1664 Crosby Chapel Church Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Stella Oakman,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-20
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
[For use if an heir is required to be served by publication]
TO: Roy Newkirk and Homer Cook
TO: Roy Newkirk and Homer Cook
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before June 26, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless your qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date.) If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Ruben Talven , Jr. to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Oglethorpe Mortgage Company, Inc., its successors and assigns, dated August 21, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 523, Page 375, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 539, Page 253, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of NINETY-THREE THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED SEVENTY-EIGHT AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($93,978.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Wednesday in July, 2017, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney's fees (notice of intent to collect attorney's fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Flagstar Bank, F.S.B., 5151 Corporate Drive, , Troy, MI 48098 800-945-7700. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Ruben Talven , Jr. or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 154 Beach Rd, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC as Attorney in Fact for Ruben Talven , Jr. McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot 133 of the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, containing 0.401 acre, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the § intersection of the southern §original land lot line with the western right-of§way of Beach Street; thence run north 00 degrees 16 minutes 08 seconds west a distance of 748.94 feet to the POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence run south 87 degrees 08 minutes 16 seconds west a distance of 175 feet to a point; thence run north 00 degrees 16 minutes 08 seconds west a distance of 100 feet to a point; thence run north 87 degrees 08 minutes 16 seconds east a distance of 175 feet to a point; thence run south 00 degrees 16 minutes 08 seconds east a distance of 100 feet to said POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING; and being more particularly described on a plat prepared from a survey by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor, dated August 29, 1990, and ,recorded in Plat Book 12, Page 220 in the office of the Clerk of Appling County Superior Court, which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all legal purposes. MR/th4 7/5/17 Our file no. 5170717 - FT8
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER POWER
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Wesley Swain And Pamela B. Swain to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems As Nominee For SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., dated May 14, 2004, and recorded in Deed Book 390, Page 399, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to SunTrust Bank by assignment recorded on January 9, 2017 in Book 537 Page 455 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Five Hundred Forty Thousand and 0/100 dollars ($540,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on July 5, 2017, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, consisting of three city lots known as Lot Numbers Three, Four and Five in Block C of what is known as Floyd's subdivision of said City of Baxley, a plat of which is of record in the office of Clerk of Superior court of said county in Plat Book 1, page 51, reference to which is hereby made for all purposes. Said lots lie in one body and have a frontage on Fair Street of 150 feet and extend back in a strip of equal width for a distance of 225 feet, and being the property conveyed to Mrs. Sarah C. Elkin by deed dated May 14, 1944, recorded in Deed Book 55, page 277, of the deed records of said county.
LESS AND EXCEPT: Quit-claim Deed to the City of Baxley to establish a 40 foot right-of-way for Fair Street for sidewalks.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. they can be contacted at (800) 443-1032 for Loss Mitigation Dept, or by writing to PO Box 27767, Richmond, Virginia 23261, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Wesley W. Swain and Pam B. Swain or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 397 Fair Street, Baxley, GA 31513.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.
SunTrust Bank as Attorney in Fact for Wesley Swain And Pamela B. Swain.
Brock & Scott, PLLC
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
404-789-2661
B&S file no.: 17-08117
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from Eddie Michael Jordan, Floryn Jordan to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Wilmington Finance Inc., dated June 25, 2007, recorded June 29, 2007, in Deed Book 433, Page 359-374, Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred One Thousand One Hundred Fifty and 00/100 dollars ($101,150.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the Brougham Fund I Trust, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in August, 2017, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING, BEING AND SITUATED IN LAND LOT NO. 285 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.480 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING BOUNDED, NOW OR FORMERLY, AS FOLLOWS: NORTH BY LANDS OF J.P. MORRIS ESTATE; EAST BY THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF LAWANA STREET; SOUTH BY LANDS OF PERLIE MAE HOOD PEARSEY; AND WEST BY LANDS OF MARIANNA TYRE HARPER. FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO A SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF PREPARED BY M. JERRY TOMBERLIN, JR., G.R.L.S. NO.2942, DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2006, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 240, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1072 Lawana Drive, Baxley, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is Eddie Michael Jordan, Floryn Jordan, Eddie Michael Jordan and Floryn Jordan, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: BSI Financial Services, Loss Mitigation Dept., 400 East Royal Lane, Suite 290, Irving, TX 75039, Telephone Number: 800-327-7861.
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BROUGHAM FUND I TRUST
as Attorney in Fact for
EDDIE MICHAEL JORDAN, FLORYN JORDAN
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. BSI-09-36182-8
www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.phpc
Notice of intent to incorporate
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate The Real Estate Place, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 122 Robin Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Jessica Rowe.
Kris Knox
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Incorporator
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of DAVID D. BLACK, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
June 7, 2017
JANET SUE BLACK, Executrix of the Estate of DAVID D. BLACK, DECEASED
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, it’s Agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://complaint_filing_cust.html www.ascr.usda.gov and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
