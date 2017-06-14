Just shoot me next time

No. I have not kicked the bucket yet, but I feel like I’m close after the past two weeks. Some of you may have noticed that your newspaper was a little narrower last week. That’s because our good friends over at The Press-Sentinel in Jesup were kind enough to print The Baxley News-Banner and Charlton County Herald for us last week. They use a 23” web to print their newspaper on compared to our 25” web. Our old printing press was officially removed after the May 31 issues and the installation
of a newer press started just a day later on Wednesday, June 1, hence the reason we printed in Jesup
last week.
My Dad had a saying…”old age is not for sissies”. I am beginning to understand the meaning of that statement
more and more. Since June 1 we have worked (and I do mean worked) to get this new press up and running and my nearly 45-year-old body can certainly
feel the impact of this installation. I’d say each unit weighs approximately 5,000 pounds and there are six of them, so you can do the math. Each unit is also bolted to the foundation and then a form is created around the bottom of the press unit and concrete is added around the base.
There were a few mornings
last week I thought I was going to have to ask my wife, Amy, to find me a walking cane until I could get loosened up a little after literally rolling out of bed. As the days progressed and the sorer my body got, I would look at Amy each morning and tell her that if I ever considered or even talked about replacing another press, to just go ahead and shoot me next time. I have to admit that the smile on her face after making my declaration was a little scary each morning. It was like she was already planning on how to spend the life insurance money. (If you hear that I have died unexpectedly, an autopsy might be in order. Just playing
honey.)
