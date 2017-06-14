To 'mater or not to 'mater

It had been an awfully dry year but hopefully June will continue to bring the rain we need. I sure hope so because I want some blackberries, the wild ones, so I can make a cobbler, eat until I am full as a tick, and then suck my teeth and spit brier seed for the next day and a half.
On another front, I was deep in contemplation the other morning while perusing
a new magazine and, lo and behold, there was the tomato box ad again, the ad I fell for 2 months back, the one that shows cascades of beautiful, and now obviously,
photo shopped red tomatoes.
I looked online to see if they had a site to review their product because I really
have it in for these jacklegs,
but came up empty. Just take my word for it that in the real world it doesn’t work like the ad says or shows.
Scoundrels! They suckered
me in and hooked me all the way to my goozle because I believed their ad, ordered the boxes, filled them with soil, added the “special tomato super hormone”
fertilizer they sold me, plugged in the plants and went to sleep dreaming of all the tomatoes I would can or give to the neighbors,
the BLT sandwiches I would enjoy and with each one slathered with real Blue Plate mayonnaise.
