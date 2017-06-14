Going, going, gone!

Recently my sister Sarah Nell received a letter telling her that the airbags on her Mazda had been recalled; she should bring the car to the nearest
Mazda service center and the nice service people would fix her car right up. I remember quite well when a Mazda dealership sat on US #1 in Baxley, Georgia. My teenaged sons used to go there and drool over some of the cars. That dealership is no more; funny, I didn’t even notice when it disappeared. .
When Sarah Nell called the enclosed number for an appointment,
she found that she could take the car to either Savannah or Macon, the cities with the Mazda places closest to us. I was to go with her to do the driving in the big city and to have a day out while we were there.
The Mazda folks assured
her that they would be happy to provide a loaner car for us for the 2 hours needed to change out the airbags.
When we arrived, things weren’t exactly what they had promised. They had no loaner cars, but would provide one from Enterprise in just a little while. We could sit in their lounge and have coffee and pastries. In the meantime, they informed us that we’d have to put down a $50 fee when the car arrived, but it would be refunded of course when we returned the rental car. By the time I drove off in that 2017 shiny red car, I was just a bit disgruntled.
“Let’s go out to the Savannah Mall,” I suggested
to Sarah Nell. “I haven’t been out there in years, and I love to shop at Dilliard’s.”
Soon we were parked outside my chosen store and Sarah Nell wrote down the entrance number. I guess she doesn’t trust my memory. Smart lady, that sister of mine. We browsed for a few minutes,
but I was severely disappointed.
