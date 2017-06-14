The plight of dads

Many would argue the measure of a man is determined
in accordance to the amount of monetary success
he may have achieved throughout his life.
Others
debate it’s about how much stuff he might own or things accumulated. Even still, some maintain a man’s significance is assessed by the number of friends he might have been blessed to know.
It’s my humble opinion however; the true measure of a man is qualified by the positive impression he leaves. Like footprints on a beach, every man has the ability to impart something that ultimately improves the lives of others. Whether it’s literally guiding young men and women to educate them about ways to avoid the potholes in life or maintaining
a demonstratively productive lifestyle. There is a general need in society for more male role models who are available to steer individuals in the right direction.
Whether a man fathers biological children of his own or simply materializes as a “father figure” in the lives of others, the responsibility
is essentially the same. It’s important, by design, that maturing individuals
witness positive aspects
of the family dynamic which are most effectively exampled by “fathers.” As it relates to morals, values, and other rudimentary elements
of an individual’s character, the right person in the right position at the right time can make all the difference. It can truly have the biggest “positive” effect in the life of a young person searching for direction
or has somehow gotten misdirected.
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley NewsBanner on stands today or CLICK HERE
to subscribe.