Food Made at Appling County Canning Plant going to Haiti

Sarah Adkison Charles, the daughter of retired elementary
teacher Marty Adkison, lives in Jeremie with her husband, Kivins Charles, who is the minister of Jeremie Christian Mission. Together
they oversee the church and its mission school that once served 150 children ages four through thirteen, before earthquakes forced many to relocate.
“Many of the families lost everything and had to leave the area; those who are left have so little,” explained
Sarah’s mother Marty. “It’s a lot of work—she was definitely called by God for this!”
Previously, the women have canned different vegetables
from their gardens as well as pickles, relish, soup and chili. Once the cans are ready the family drives down to the port in Miami, Florida to ship them out on a freighter to the port in Aux Cayes, Haiti. Sarah drives three hours across the peninsula to this port to collect the cans, which will provide the majority of their meals for a year.
Adkison explained, “Food is just not the same down there. They eat mainly
beans and rice—meat is very hard to come by. We try to make sure we send at least 52 cans of chili so they get one per week over a bowl of rice.”
This year the women experimented with making two dozen cans of chicken breast to send Sarah and her husband. If everything works out, they plan to return
to Baxley before canning
season ends with more chicken to prepare for this year’s shipment.