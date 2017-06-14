Bishop Lucious Calvin Rogers, Sr., age 76, died on June 4, 2017.
He was born to the late Reverend Hughie and Ethel Rogers on July 29, 1940 in Baxley. He attended Appling County Schools and the University of Georgia.
He joined First Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and was a lifelong member. He married the love of his life, Idell Wilkerson, in 1964.
Bishop Rogers was ordained as a pastor by the late Reverend Amos Henry in 1972. Throughout his life, he served as pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, Greater Saint James Baptist Church and Union Chapel Baptist Church. He was a simple
man who was revered for his integrity and his ability to stand according to God’s Word. He touched the lives of many and his legacy will forever prosper.
He loved his community and served as a member on the Board of Commissioners for several years. He also served on the Satilla Rural Electrical Membership Corporation
Board of Directors. He was the owner-operator of Rogers Construction Company and Church Builders Helpers, Incorporated.
He enjoyed farming, as well as cooking fish and peanuts
at family cookouts. He was passionate about studying and teaching the Word of God.
Preceding him in death, his parents, Hughie and Ethel Rogers; siblings, Willie Rogers, Burnie Rogers, Eddie Rogers, and Evelyn Rogers.
Survivors include wife, Idell Wilkerson Rogers of Baxley;
daughters, Terrie Rogers of Baxley, Larone Sneed and Deone Rogers, both of Poughkeepsie, New York, Brenda Harris (Chorice) of Baxley, and Linese Weaver of Atlanta; sons, Reginald Rogers (Meronica) of Austell, Calvin Rogers,
Jr. (Janice), and Karl Rogers, both of Baxley, Brendon
Rogers (Sarah) of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; sisters, Alice Kornegay of Jacksonville, Florida, Pastor Frances DeShazor of Baxley, Pearlie Mae Sumner of Fort Pierce, Florida, and Joyce Kornegay of Atlanta; brothers, Bobby Rogers (Rose), Harold Rogers (Theresa), and Pastor
Wayne Rogers (Juliann), all of Baxley; brothers-in-law, Ulysses Wilkerson (Linda) and Levi Wilkerson (Ann), both of Baxley; sisters-in-law, Besty Wilkerson and Beverly
Ann Wilkerson, both of Baxley; special family, Mr. and Mrs. Deprea Rogers, Ms. Sarah Boatright, and Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Lett. He also leaves to cherish his memory, sixteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, god-children, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at First Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Baxley. The Reverend Joe Frank Moore served as the officiate and Pastor Jamie T. Paulk served as the presider.
Internment followed in the Old Field Memorial Gardens
in Baxley.
Repast was held in the First Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Social Hall.
Visitation was held on Friday, June 9, 2017 at Greater St. Matthews the Faithful Church from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Active pallbearers were sons and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers were Appling County Commissioners
and clergy.
Musical selections were rendered by the Community Choir, Tyler Rogers, Terrance Gibson, Jr., Elder James F. Carter, and Sister Mary Moore.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.