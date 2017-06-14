Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for John David Holton, age 78, who passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the Bacon County Hospital. He was a native of Appling County residing in Callahan, FL for 50 years and a United States Navy Veteran serving as a master certified welder.
He worked for The Aucther Company in Jacksonville, FL for 28 years and retired from Behr Chemical Company in Woodbine. Mr. John was a master gardener and a member of Wesley Chapel Southern
Congregational Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nellie Ruth Holton; parents, John Randolph And Ennis Carter Holton, a son, John David Holton, Jr. and a daughter in-law, Ginger
Wainwright Holton.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Nail Grantham Holton of Alma; three sons, David Mark Holton and wife, Francis of Callahan, FL, Tom Ulysses Holton and wife, Kristy of Baxley and Ted R. Holton of Fernandina Beach, FL; one daughter, Chrissie Beth Holton of Callahan, FL; two step children, Cathy Bennett and husband, Robert of Alma and Debbie Harper and husband, Michael of Broxton; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; three brothers,
Quip Pete Holton and wife, Susie of Callahan, FL, Dale Holton and wife, Judy of Callahan, FL and Jerry R Holton and wife, Belinda of Baxley; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend T.F. Yawn and the Reverend Danny Turner officiating.
Interment followed in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were David Mark Holton, Tom Holton,
Steve Brooks, T.J. Holton, David Mosley, and Levi Holton.
Honorary pallbearers were Robert Gardner, James and Joan Carter, Tommy King, Jack Holton, Lindsey Holton,
John and Mary Nobles and the Men’s Sunday School Class of Wesley Chapel Sothern Congregational Church.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of John David Holton.