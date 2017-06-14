Georgia Camella “Millie” Comer Garner

They moved from Rome to Baxley in 1955. Millie and Al were a part of that Greatest Generation that Tom Brokaw wrote about. Her brother Hubert was lost at sea off the coast of Normandy June 8, 1944, two days after the allied invasion. She and Al and their families endured the great depression, World War II and Korea. Mrs. Garner
was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where she served in various capacities over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Algerine D. Garner, a son, Stephen Thomas Garner; a daughter, Barbara
Carol Garner; four brothers, Harold Comer, Hubert Comer, James “Jim” Comer and Gerald “Jerry” Comer.
She is survived by one son, Roger Garner and wife, Yolonda “Tootsie” Hires Garner of Baxley; two daughters, Jane Coleman and husband, David Coleman of Baxley, and Bonnie Coleman and husband, Steve Coleman of Baxley; ten grandchildren: Heather (Stephen) Hale, Sam (Cindy) Coleman, Luke (Nicole) Coleman, Jim (Faith) Coleman; Matt (Jennifer) Coleman, Anna (Tracy) Tyre, Sarah Crosby,
Rebecca (Daniel) Carter, Asa (Tonya) Garner, and John (Kristy) Garner; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Carter of Haysville, Kansas; one brother, Murray Comer of Madison, Florida; special lifelong friend Novelle Dennis of Newnan, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews
and other family.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Baxley, with visitation being held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Officiating at the services were the Reverend Darrell Quinn, Pastor of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, and Dr. Paul Dennis of Newnan.
Active pallbearers were Sam Coleman, Luke Coleman, Jim Coleman, Matt Coleman, Asa Garner, John Garner, Stephen Hale and Daniel Carter.
Honorary pallbearers were all friends in attendance.
Musical selections were presented by Jonathan and Ansley Hickox, Rick and Ann Herndon, Tammy Anderson,
pianist, and granddaughter Heather Hale.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Special Olympics at specialolympicsga.org or Gracewood State Hospital, Augusta.
Millie Garner’s family wishes to thank everyone for your attendance, your prayers, love and support, with special gratitude to Mrs. Rhonda Carter, to the staff, employees,
and residents of Lakeview Retirement Center and to Southern Care Hospice of Vidalia. Their Mother “Mama”, Grandmother “Nanny”, was the ultimate wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, hostess, caregiver, friend… Granddaughter Anna Garner Tyre’s writing well expresses feelings of each of them today….. “My Papa always
talked about how beautiful my Nanny’s hands were... and he was right. These precious hands took care of many a baby, showed us how to cook and bake, and folded in prayer for us all. What an amazing woman she was..and oh how I’ll miss her! My heart is comforted by all of your precious prayers, kind words and the fact that her body is completely healed! What a reunion that must have been in heaven...”.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Georgia Camella “Millie” Comer Garner.