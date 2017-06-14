Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Agnes Lloyd, age 60, who passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017 at her residence under the care of Hospice of South Georgia. She was a longtime resident of Baxley; an LPN and a former employee of Red Oak Store.
She was preceded in death by her parents,
Woodrow and Christine Strickland Barber and one son, Chamberlain Lloyd.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Lloyd of Baxley; one son, Scotty Lloyd and wife, Amber of Baxley; one daughter,
Sunshine Lloyd and fiancé, Will Griffin of Baxley; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four brothers and two sisters.
Graveside funeral services were held Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Omega Cemetery with the Reverend Earnest
Dyal and Jessie Parks officiating.
Interment followed.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.
com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Agnes Lloyd.