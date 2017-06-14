David Millinder Sellers, age 90, of Baxley passed away Monday, June 5, 2017.
Mr. Sellers was born August 9, 1926 in Appling County to the late John Millinder Sellers and the late Helen Branch Sellers.
He was a dedicated member and song leader of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist
Church and was a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II. Mr. Sellers served his community
on the Appling County Board of Education for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Floried Hand Sellers; daughter, Janice Sellers Hardee; sisters, Brice Doke and Luna Mack; and brothers, Wade Sellers, Roland Sellers and Willard “Bill” Sellers.
Survivors include his daughter and son in law, Joan S. and Dr. David Cundey of Aiken, S.C.; son and daughter in law, John David and Elinor D. Sellers of Baxley; sister, Nell Sellers
Tuten of Baxley; brother, Harry Sellers of Marietta; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Karen
Zeigler and the Rev. Danita Knowles officiating.
Interment followed in Melton’s Chapel Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Andrew Sellers, Daniel Carter, Ronnie Stone, Chris Tuten, Adam Smith and Will Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers were the members of Melton’s Chapel
Church.
Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter and David
Williams.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Melton’s Chapel Methodist Church, 136 Altamaha School Road, Baxley,
Georgia 31513
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.