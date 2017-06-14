Raymond Mark Thompson, age 56, of Baxley, passed away, June 6, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mr. Thompson was born October 7, 1960 in Miami, Florida to the late Marcus Lee Thompson and the late Sudie Brewer Hartley.
He was a member of Zion Baptist Church and was employed with Carpenters
and Millwrights Local 1263. Raymond was preceded in death by a son, David Earl “Scooter” Beckworth and brother, Cecil Tompson.
Survivors include his wife, Terry Quinn Thompson of Baxley;
daughter and son in law, Katrina and Jason Aycock of Surrency; sister and brother in law, Diane and Dale Sapp of Baxley; two brothers, Tony Thompson of Baxley and Stevie Thompson of Texas; five grandchildren, Hayden Beckworth, Turner Beckworth and Jorja Beckworth, all of Hazlehurst and Jaci Aycock and Khloi Aycock, both of Surrency.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 9, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were JT Thompson, Justin Carter, Christopher
Thompson, Jeremy Sapp, Drew Herndon and Michael Page.
Honorary Pallbearers were members of Zion Baptist Church.
Musical selections were rendered by Jaci Aycock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.