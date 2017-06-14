Sheriff Mark Melton Gives Report

Over the past week, Sheriff Mark Melton and Deputy Cameron Dyal attended youth events at St. Johns Church of God in Christ, First African Missionary Baptist Church, and First Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, as special guests and speakers. The sheriff’s office conducted two special details resulting in multiple drug arrests, three of which were the first drug arrests involving heroin. Deputy Keith Mack is attending CHAMPS Program Training. Investigators Robert Eunice and Stacy Wilkerson attended the CHAMPS annual conference. Pastor Justin McLellan, of Riverside Baptist Church, was the Chaplin for the week.
For the period of June 2 through June 8, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office provided the following services:
Deputies/Investigators, wrote thirty-three citations, made thirty-one arrests, performed fourty Sex Offender Compliance Verifications, issued thirty-seven warnings, served fifty-seven criminal and twenty-five civil papers for various courts, completed twenty-three incident reports, and provided security for State Court and Juvenile Court. There were twenty-four vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 8,251 miles for the period. The sheriff’s office considered it an honor to provide five funeral escorts throughout the week. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office initiated six new criminal investigations and completed/closed two current cases.
The Appling County Jail provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of eighty-six inmates during the current period. Jailers completed thirty-six new inmate intakes and processed twenty-four inmate releases, which includes inmates from other counties that request our assistance in housing their inmates. The medical unit provided ninety-four medical checks for the week and food service served 1,874 meals. The sheriff’s office continued to provide one outside detail that maintains the grounds of most county facilities.
The 911 Emergency Call Center Dispatchers received and dispatched 818 calls for service, 189 of which were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.
