In May, the Appling County High School Track and Field Program rolled into Albany for the GHSA State Championships. When it was all said and done, the Pirates produced four state champions, as well as set two new state records during the weekend of competition.
Chris Sanders started the competition off on Thursday morning competing in the high jump. When the competition was over, Chris was awarded the 5th place medal finishing with a leap of 6’0”. The Pirates continued their competitive success on Friday morning with Kelsie Jones capturing the State Championship in the shot put tossing the ball 38’ 1/2”. Jones won the event on her third throw of the day and beat her closest competitor by more than half a foot. Breona Dicker brought home a fifth place medal on Saturday running a personal best in the 300 hurdles with a fine time of 45.65 seconds. The 4x100 meter relay quartet of Keelan Crosby, Japheth Morris, Jetoine Jones, and Devon Moore brought home a State Championship, and a new School and State AAA Record in the event with a time of 41.11 seconds. The old record was 41.19 seconds ran by Cedar Grove in 2009. About an hour later, Japheth Morris won the 100-meter dash and set the School and AAA State Record with an exceptional time of 10.41 seconds, breaking the old record of 10.49 seconds. Approximately an hour and a half later Devon Moore and Japheth Morris finished first and second in the 200m dash. Devon won the 200-meter dash and set a new School Record with a fantastic time 21.32 seconds. Japheth Morris also broke the school record in the 200-meter dash and was second behind his teammate running a great time of 21.46 seconds.
When competition had finally concluded, the Pirates were called to the podium to receive a trophy. A fourth place trophy was provided to the Pirates track and field program for their performances in the AAA Classification. The Pirate track and field program would like to thank God, their families, Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland, school board members, Principal Dr. Gene Starr, Assistant Principal David Williams, CTAE Director Dr. Ryan Flowers, faculty and staff at ACHS, Coach Jonathan Lindsey (the new Head Football Coach/AD), the touchdown club, students and fans, as well as former Head Football Coach/AD J.T. Pollock for their support and help. The young men and women of the Appling County Track and Field program would not have had the success they had without God and the other supporting casts.
Picture Caption - Devon Moore and Japheth Morris competeing hard in the 200-metter at state
