Youth-led event has large following

It is simply known as The Gathering and is held every Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. during the Summer months at the Fine Arts Building. Local youth (teenagers) are in charge of the service from beginning to end including Christian praise and worship music and this past Sunday even featured a teen speaker, Thomas Lawrence of Baxley. There were several hundred people in attendance at Sunday’s kickoff event. The Gathering is sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is open to the public. The plan is to hold the event every Sunday through mid-July.