Police report arrests and illegal activity

The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department over the past several days.
On May 2 at approximately 3:53 p.m., officers answered a call to Family Dollar in reference to a theft. On arrival, officers met with a clerk that had a person detained in reference to taking items without paying for them. After a brief investigation, Patricia Wilson, 59, of Surrency, was charged with one count theft by shoplifting.
May 3 at approx. 9:19 a.m., officers met with a complainant at the Chevron Food Mart, in reference to a person stalking him. On arrival, the complainant told officers that a person had been following him, and when he got out of the store the person confronted him and yelled obscenities at him. The complainant also told officers he had an active stay away order on this person. After a brief investigation, M.P. Matthews, 69, of Baxley, was charged with one count stalking.
May 3 at approx. 12:07, officers met with a complainant at a Gore Lane address in reference to an animal cruelty case. On arrival, the complainant told officers that person(s) unknown had shot her dog, a black in color lab and pit-bull mix, several times. The complainant also told officers that the dog was currently under the care of a vet. Officers observed the dog and saw it had received injuries to the right front leg, right ear and top of the head. Chief Godfrey would like to urge anyone with information in regards to this incident to contact law enforcement as soon as possible.
May 6 at approx. 9:04 p.m., officers met with a resident at a First Street address in reference to a theft. On arrival, the resident told officers that person(s) unknown, sometime during the night, had taken a bicycle from her back yard. The bike is described as a blue in color ten-speed, with a white basket on the front.
May 7 at approx. 12:47, officers met with a complainant at Isom’s Trailer Park in reference to a theft. On arrival, the complainant told officers that person(s) unknown had threw a Seagram’s alcohol bottle through the drivers side window of her 1997 Ford Taurus, then removed her pioneer car stereo along with an amount of clothing.
May 8 at approx. 8:55 a.m., officers met with a complainant at the police department in reference to a theft. On arrival, the complainant told officers that while he was at Carver’s Minit Market gassing up, person(s) unknown entered his vehicle and removed a black in color, zip-up carrying case that contained a Beretta .380 caliber pistol and two loaded magazines. The Beretta has a serial number of JMP8D25LML. The gun has been entered in the GCIC computer system as stolen
May 8 at approx. 9:01 a.m., officers answered a call to a burglary at Baxley Meats. On arrival, officers met with the owner who told them that sometime during the night, person(s) unknown gained entry into his business and removed a Sentry safe lock box containing $300.00 in currency, a set of checks belonging to him and a box containing another $200.00 in currency.
To read the complete arrest report pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe today!