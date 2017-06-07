Allen Randel Black, age 60, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Allen was born April 6, 1957 in Baxley and always had a passion for learning. He graduated from Appling County High School with honors and later attended the Medical College of Georgia where he received an Associate of Science Degree in Radiologic Technologies. He lived in Augusta for an additional two years before moving to the Atlanta area. He lived and worked there for 29 years during which he attended Southern Polytechnic University where he received separate Bachelor of Science Degrees in Computer Engineering Technologies and Computer Science. In 2006, Allen developed health issues and in 2009 he moved to Greenville, South Carolina to pursue MRI certification at Greenville Technical College. He was named to the President’s List and received a Certificate of Excellence. After receiving his certification, he started working with Mobilex USA and was lead Radiologic Technician at the Greenville office until the time of his passing.
Allen enjoyed traveling and the outdoors - hiking, camping, white water rafting, and canoeing. He had a particular love for the Appalachian Mountains and spent countless hours in the mountains of North Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas.
Although Allen never married, he was devoted to his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Black and is survived by his loving mother, Vonice Hand Black; his sister, Karen; brothers, Kenny and Glynn; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Justin McLellan and the Rev. John Daughtry officiating.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.