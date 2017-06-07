Erion Turner Carter, age 89, died Friday, May 26, 2017.
Mrs. Carter was born January 13, 1928 in Emanuel County to the late George Hilton Turner and the late Sally Burns Turner. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church and was preceded in death by a son, Glynn Carter and brother and sister in law, Earlon and Glennis Turner.
Survivors include her two daughters, Janet Carter Morris of St. Simons Island and Linda Carter Felker of Columbus; a son, Kevin Earl Carter of Baxley; brother and sister in law, Guyton and Barbara Turner of Perry; daughter in law, Marilyn Carter of Glenville; three grandchildren, Sydney Felker-Ross, Justin Morris and Blake Carter also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Williamson and the Rev. Marty Anderson officiating.
Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Justin Morris, Blake Carter, Robert Ross, David Turner, Darrell Morris and Michael Beecher.
Honorary Pallbearers were Shirley Nelson and the adult ladies Sunday school class of Midway Baptist Church.
Musical selections were rendered by Cecile Griffin, Floyd Hunter and David Williams.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Pavilion, especially those on B Hall for taking excellent care of their mother.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.