Larry D. Murray, age 65, of Surrency, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Mr. Murray was born June 22, 1951 in Bacon County and was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Wilbur Murray.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Murray of Surrency; two sons and daughters in law, Dale and Debra Murray of Surrency and Mark and Lynette Murray of Dade City, Florida; mother, Catherine Murray of Auburndale, Florida; two sisters, Bobbie Shumate of Polk City, Florida and Betty Deese of Auburndale, Florida; three brothers, Pete Murray and Eston Murray, both of Auburndale, Florida and Johnny Murray of Lakeland, Florida; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Vincent Beal officiating.
Musical selections were rendered by Cynthia Vann, Janiah Beal, Sherry Beal and the Rev. Vincent Beal.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.