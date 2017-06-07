Larry D. Murray

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, June 7. 2017
Comments (0)
Larry D. Murray, age 65, of Surrency, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Mr. Murray was born June 22, 1951 in Bacon County and was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Wilbur Murray.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Murray of Surrency; two sons and daughters in law, Dale and Debra Murray of Surrency and Mark and Lynette Murray of Dade City, Florida; mother, Catherine Murray of Auburndale, Florida; two sisters, Bobbie Shumate of Polk City, Florida and Betty Deese of Auburndale, Florida; three brothers, Pete Murray and Eston Murray, both of Auburndale, Florida and Johnny Murray of Lakeland, Florida; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Vincent Beal officiating.

Musical selections were rendered by Cynthia Vann, Janiah Beal, Sherry Beal and the Rev. Vincent Beal.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner