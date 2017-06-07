Irene L. Smith, age 70, of Soperton died at her home Saturday May 27, 2017.
Mrs. Smith was born in Vidalia and had lived in Baxley for ten years before moving back home to Soperton. She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Bussel, mother Beulah Guilder, step-fathers, Robert Lee Lumley and Jim Guilder, husband, Robert C. Smith, brothers, Hubert Lumley and Jimmy Lee Lumley, sisters, Nettie Lee Lumley, and Mildred Miller. She served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, where she received the National Defense Service Medal. She was a homemaker and attended Zaidee Advent Christian Church.
Survivors include children, Darlene (Keith Bass) Byce and Robert Alan Smith of Augusta, Wendy Smith-Arnoldy of Soperton, Amy (Richard) Shipley of Lake Orion, Michigan, and Timothy (Sara) Smith of Braselton; grandchildren, Tirana Irene Radogoshi, Savannah Bass, Katie-Anne Arnoldy, Jessica Smith, Matthew Smith, Maren Smith, Adam Shipley, Gabrielle Shipley, Ally Simm, Noah Smith, Ella Simm, and Madeline Smith; two great-grandchildren, Billy Wiggins, Jr., and Evelyn Mae Wiggins; a very special friend, Earnest Carter; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Lumley Smith and Brenda Green and several nieces and nephews.
Services were held in the Chapel of Sammons Funeral Home, Soperton, at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, with the Reverend M.L. Barber and Gene Stewart officiating. Burial was in Zaidee Advent Christian Church Cemetery with military honors presented by Fort Stewart Military Funeral Honors Team.
Pallbearers were Murray Barwick, Randy Hutcheson, Lynn Herndon, Matthew Herndon, Stacy Collins and Elmer Herndon.
Members of the Treutlen County High School Class of 1965 served as honorary pallbearers.
