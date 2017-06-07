Robert Everett Swails

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, June 7. 2017
Comments (0)
Robert Everett Swails, age 46, of Blackshear died Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Robert was born October 11, 1970 in Wayne County. He was an outdoorsman, loved to grill, have fun with friends and family and was a carpenter. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey and Waunell Lightsey.

Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Robbins and husband, Herman of Blackshear; father, Robert Swails and wife, Kim of Jesup; sister and brother in law, Christy and Matt Batten of Odum; a niece, nephew and cousins also survive.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney O’Quinn officiating and a eulogy by Angela Ingram.

Interment followed in Zion Church of God Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Matt Batten, Gage Batten, Bryan Robbins, Colby Robbins and Harold Turner.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner