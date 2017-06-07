Robert Everett Swails, age 46, of Blackshear died Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Robert was born October 11, 1970 in Wayne County. He was an outdoorsman, loved to grill, have fun with friends and family and was a carpenter. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey and Waunell Lightsey.
Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Robbins and husband, Herman of Blackshear; father, Robert Swails and wife, Kim of Jesup; sister and brother in law, Christy and Matt Batten of Odum; a niece, nephew and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney O’Quinn officiating and a eulogy by Angela Ingram.
Interment followed in Zion Church of God Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Matt Batten, Gage Batten, Bryan Robbins, Colby Robbins and Harold Turner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.