A good departure

With my day already in full swing by mid-morning, I reasoned it a better option to visit “Cousin Lucious” the following day. Aunt Becky didn’t have information concerning his admission status but she provided means of contacting the bishop’s youngest son, Karl. When I finally dialed him approaching 6:30 that evening, we spoke briefly and he relayed information regarding the hospital to which his father had been admitted.
The following day, plans were made to visit “Cousin Lucious” at St. Vincent’s Hospital and the drive began at 2:45 p.m. Roughly forty-five minutes later had my cousin, his wife, a couple others, Sandra and me simply hanging out in his hospital room conversing for nearly three hours. “Cousin Lucious” was in extremely good spirits as he reminisced about more than fifty-two years of marriage to his beautiful wife, “Cousin Idell.”
There was discussion of Lucious and Idell’s six children, the construction company he’d started in 1969, and the fact they’d resided at the same location in Baxley for more than fifty years. Bishop Rogers noted his numerous years of public service, tenure on the board of a local utility company, and the more than thirty years in the pulpit. That proved rather impressive given that he identified as being the lead pastor at four Pentecostal churches in the southeastern Georgia region. There was even a very brief hint at exploits “Cousin Lucious” remembered prior to his days “wearing the collar” but he just chuckled and respectfully declined any further comment.
