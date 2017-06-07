By Mary Ann Ellis
Thanks to my cousin Max, I once attended a Sons of the Confederacy meeting. Yes, I said “sons.” Max and I share a Great Grandfather, G. W. Nichols, who fought in Confederate gray and lived to write a book about it. As I sat in the meeting listening to confederate history, I started thinking about the Civil War era, and I could hardly imagine the difficulty of life then. We’ve all watched Gone with the Wind and have our romantic ideals firmly entrenched. Not all households had slaves to wait on them hand and foot though. Three out of four households did not. Ordinary people suffered from this war and felt much resentment against the wealthy people who had started it.
Erasing the Confederacy from American history
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)