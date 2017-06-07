Erasing the Confederacy from American history

Wednesday, June 7. 2017
By Mary Ann Ellis

Thanks to my cousin Max, I once attended a Sons of the Confederacy meeting. Yes, I said “sons.” Max and I share a Great Grandfather, G. W. Nichols, who fought in Confederate gray and lived to write a book about it. As I sat in the meeting listening to confederate history, I started thinking about the Civil War era, and I could hardly imagine the difficulty of life then. We’ve all watched Gone with the Wind and have our romantic ideals firmly entrenched. Not all households had slaves to wait on them hand and foot though. Three out of four households did not. Ordinary people suffered from this war and felt much resentment against the wealthy people who had started it.
Many times during the war, people didn’t have enough to eat. Supplies ran out quickly. When coffee ran out, people tried assorted substitutes. Desperation caused them to try roasted chicory, yams, and a variety of local grains. All were poor substitutes, but better than nothing. They tried acorn flour, another flop, to make bread.

When blue or gray armies marched through, people had to hide their provisions so the soldiers wouldn’t commandeer them. It was quite common for armies to clean out food supplies as well as anything of value from the local people. Hunger wore no specific color; it made everyone miserable.

The role of head of household fell heavily on feminine shoulders when men marched off to war. Aristocratic Southern women had been pampered and sheltered from the ugly aspects of work, but with the war came necessity. Women ran households, not farms before war changed their roles forever. When the world turned upside down, everybody reeled about.

