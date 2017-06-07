Cut-and-run ideologues make job even more difficult for teachers

I am afraid that next year and the years to come are going to be difficult ones for you. Not because of anything you have done wrong. In fact, I don’t know how you manage to do what you do as well as you do it, given the meddling you endure from everyone from local administrators to the out-of-touch navel-gazing bureaucrats in Washington.
You come to school early and stay late and buy supplies out of your own pocket and deal with critics who couldn’t carry your bookbag. Still you soldier on because you are making a positive difference in young lives.
None of this seems to matter to some of our intrepid public servants in the Legislature. Their remedy for what ails our public schools is to cut and run from the problems you face in the classroom, such as poverty, drugs, gangs, abuse, transiency, single-parent or no-parent homes and a general lack of respect for authority. In the meantime, they blithely expect you to shut the door on those piddling problems and teach the periodic tables to a child who doesn’t know from where his next meal will come.
