The pen is mightier than the mid finger

Wednesday, June 7. 2017
By Ken Vickers

My opponent in a local board directorship race has been really miffed with me since I printed his record in the paper. I saw him at a local sandwich shop after my ad hit the news and I thought I was going to be in a fistfight. Man, was he ever miffed (I could use another word here but I’ll stick with miffed). He claimed everything I printed was a lie in spite of the fact that what I printed either came from the minutes of the board he serves himself on, or else is common knowledge. I guess the old saying about the truth hurts is right.
Then this past Sunday I dropped my wife off at church where she plays the organ. She wanted to practice before the service began and, since I had time, I decided to run to Harvey’s for a couple of things before church started. When I walked in the store my opponent was there and when he saw me, as we used to say when I was in grade school, he shot me a bird. In other words, he gave me the finger (and without smiling).

A few years back his actions would have led to something else but age and wisdom have made a change. I only laughed out loud at him and said clickety clak, clickety clak. (It’s a private joke between the two of us. If you see him, say it to his face and watch him fire up.)

