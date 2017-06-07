By Ken Vickers
My opponent in a local board directorship race has been really miffed with me since I printed his record in the paper. I saw him at a local sandwich shop after my ad hit the news and I thought I was going to be in a fistfight. Man, was he ever miffed (I could use another word here but I’ll stick with miffed). He claimed everything I printed was a lie in spite of the fact that what I printed either came from the minutes of the board he serves himself on, or else is common knowledge. I guess the old saying about the truth hurts is right.
The pen is mightier than the mid finger
