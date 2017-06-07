Sheriff Melton gives report and weekly recap

During the week of May 31 through June 1, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office conducted a gun sale of seized weapons that was open to local gun dealers. Mitchell McLamb, youth pastor of the Baxley Church of God, was the Chaplin for the week. K-9 Deputy David Williams assisted the Oak Park Police Department with a drug interdiction. The ACSO was in attendance at the Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Appling County Courthouse and also attended the Memorial Day luncheon for Appling County Veterans at the American Legion.
For the seven-day period of May 26 through June 2, the sheriff’s office provided the following services:
Deputies/Investigators, wrote fourteen citations, made twelve arrests, performed six Sex Offender Compliance Verifications, issued fourty-three warnings, served twenty-four criminal, and sixteen civil papers for various courts, completed sixteen incident reports, and provided security for State Court and Juvenile Court. There were eight vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 7,904 miles for the period. The sheriff’s office considered it an honor to provide seven funeral escorts throughout the week. Investigators with the sheriff’s office initiated eleven new criminal investigations and completed/closed three current cases. Administration completed six Sex Offender Compliance Verifications.
The Appling County Jail provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of seventy-nine inmates during the current period. Jailers completed eighteen new inmate intakes and processed fourteen inmate releases, which included inmates from other counties that requested assistance in housing their inmates. The medical unit provided 107 medical checks for the week and food service served 1,743 meals. The sheriff’s office continued to provide one outside detail that maintains the grounds of most county facilities.
The 911 Emergency Call Center Dispatchers received and dispatched 656 calls for service, 232 of which were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.
