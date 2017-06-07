Arts Council to host second Summer Concert

The Arts Council of Appling County is hosting its second Summer Concert at Water Works Park on Friday, June 9. The event is free, family friendly and all are encouraged to attend!
Friday’s Summer Concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Water Works Park, 93 Tippins Street in Baxley. The show will feature MoJo-Drake, a great group of southern boys rocking 70’s cover songs from the Eagles to The Stones. These guys are awesome and not to be missed! Delicious concessions will be available for purchase from Sylvies’ Crepes- they will be cranking out sweet and savory treats all evening long! The Arts Council encourages everyone to bring a picnic spread and enjoy the summer tunes at your leisure. Bring your kids in their swimsuits to enjoy the City’s splash pad!
Upcoming concerts will be held at Water Works Park on Friday, July 14, and August 11 we hope you will make plans to join us for these FREE summer events!
The ACAC is delighted to bring this series to Baxley and hope that the community will come out for all the shows! The ACAC is a 501c3 non-profit organization that exists to encourage and stimulate the practice and appreciation of all of the arts by supporting the equality of all individuals to share in creative expression. The ACAC depends on membership and sponsorship from community members, just like you, to fulfill its mission. You can get a membership form on the website: www.arts-council-of-appling-county.com or by contacting them at applingarts@gmail.com or 912-278-2772. ACAC presents various cultural performances and experiences that enhance the artistic personality of our community in a way that celebrates uniqueness, diversity and unity. They believe they’re succeeding! Join them to see!