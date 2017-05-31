Memorial Day service held

Wednesday, May 31. 2017
Veterans and citizens joined Monday morning at the Appling County Courthouse for the annual Memorial Day Service. Memorial Day is a federal holiday set aside for remembering the people who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It is a solemn reminder that the freedom Americans enjoy has been bought with a price and one we should never forget. Above, top photo, Appling County Commissioner Chairman Lewis Parker is shown giving a few remarks at the service with American Legion District 8 Commander Dennis Norris, who was in charge of the service, shown standing behind Parker.
