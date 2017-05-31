Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Aubree Payton Allen, age 8, who passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 at Bacon County Hospital. Aubree was a rising second grader at Appling County Primary School and attended Big Oaks Church of God. She had a loving personality and a hug for everybody.
Surviving is her father and mother; Blaine Allen and Jennifer Delano; two brothers, Logan and Rylan Allen; two sisters, Hailey and Laityn Allen; maternal grandparents, Nathan and Jeanann Quinn of Baxley; paternal grandparents, Terry and Tammy Webb of Scotland and Joseph Allen of Ellaville; great-grandparents, Earl and Marilyn Gribble of Baxley and the late Raymond and the late Jeanne Delano; paternal great-grandparents, the late Joseph Allen and Willadeen Allen of Ellaville; several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Gary Horton officiating.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held Wednesday from 12 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
