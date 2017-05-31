Aubree Payton Allen

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Aubree Payton Allen, age 8, who passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 at Bacon County Hospital. Aubree was a rising second grader at Appling County Primary School and attended Big Oaks Church of God. She had a loving personality and a hug for everybody.
Surviving is her father and mother; Blaine Allen and Jennifer Delano; two brothers, Logan and Rylan Allen; two sisters, Hailey and Laityn Allen; maternal grandparents, Nathan and Jeanann Quinn of Baxley; paternal grandparents, Terry and Tammy Webb of Scotland and Joseph Allen of Ellaville; great-grandparents, Earl and Marilyn Gribble of Baxley and the late Raymond and the late Jeanne Delano; paternal great-grandparents, the late Joseph Allen and Willadeen Allen of Ellaville; several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Gary Horton officiating.

Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.

Visitation was held Wednesday from 12 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Family and friends may sign the online registry at noblesfh.com.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Aubree Payton Allen.
