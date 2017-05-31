Senior Chief Petty Officer William DeWitt Buchannan, Retired, age 91, of Baxley, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Meadows Park in Vidalia. Mr. Buchannan was born February 19, 1926 in Appling County to the late George Washington Buchannan and the late Jimmie Williams Buchannan.
He was a veteran in the United States Navy having served in War World II, Korea and Vietnam. Mr. Buchannan was a member and past president of the VFW and a former Grand Marshall of the Baxley Veterans Day Parade. Mr. Buchannan attended Woodlawn Baptist Church and was also a retired Truck Driver. Survivors include his daughter, Liz Buchannan of Auburndale, Florida; two grandchildren, Brandy Dalton of Lake Alfred, Florida and William “Choo” Myers of Fayetteville, North Carolina; great grandchildren, Sarayphia Sudderth, Joseph Dalton, II, Leslie Myers, William Myers and Adrian Myers.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 27, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating.
Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.
Active pallbearers were Joey Dalton, Joey Dalton II, Choo Myers, Leslie DeWitt Myers, Byron Carter and Buck Buchannan.
Musical selections were rendered by Kim Hall, Charles Stone and the congregation. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.