Teresa Lynn “Terrie” Callaway

Teresa Lynn “Terrie” Callaway, age 44, of Johnson, Arkansas died Thursday, May 19, 2017.
Terrie was born September 18, 1972 in Appling County and was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Lemuel Callaway and brother, Shane Callaway.

Survivors include her mother, Kathy Craven of Baxley; two sisters, Cecilia Harper of Ocilla and Shannon VanNess of Baxley; a brother, Craig Callaway of Baxley; maternal grandmother, Virginia Craven of Baxley; a special niece, Kay Lynn Oxendine and several other nieces, nephews, special great niece, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Graveside services were held Friday, May 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Justin McLellan officiating.

Musical selections were rendered by Donna Dunwoody.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
